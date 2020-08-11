Klingman & Associates LLC Buys 12 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,496.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,288,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,253. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,482.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,378.49. The firm has a market cap of $1,017.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,586.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,671.00.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

