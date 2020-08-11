Klingman & Associates LLC Buys 25,933 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,933 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $14,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 106.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,888. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.37. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $55.58.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.