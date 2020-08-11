Klingman & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 12,406 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,895,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,467 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,011,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,472,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,329,000 after buying an additional 1,034,319 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,584,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,274,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,587,000 after buying an additional 311,233 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,513,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,705. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.11. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

