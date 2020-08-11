Klingman & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Klingman & Associates LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 15.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.57. The stock had a trading volume of 465,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,851. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.84. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.