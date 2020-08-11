Klingman & Associates LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 30.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 413.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 102.9% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $170.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,495,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,539,901. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

