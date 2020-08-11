Klingman & Associates LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Klingman & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,833 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VRP traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $24.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,775. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67.

