Klingman & Associates LLC Has $14.77 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,645 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises 2.3% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.98% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $14,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,000. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 124,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.90. The company had a trading volume of 120,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,899. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.68 and a fifty-two week high of $59.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.69.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

