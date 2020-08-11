Klingman & Associates LLC Has $16.53 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Klingman & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,322 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 2.5% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $16,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,327,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,210,282. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.89.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

