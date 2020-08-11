Klingman & Associates LLC Has $3.68 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,588 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,588 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 175,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 30,463 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 69,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 977,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 181,274 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

NYSE CFG traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $25.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,709,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,030,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average is $26.23.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.