Klingman & Associates LLC Invests $853,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JMST. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 53.8% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 404.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 15,779 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 31.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JMST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.03. The stock had a trading volume of 225,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,235. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.69. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.04 and a 12 month high of $52.16.

