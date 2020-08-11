Klingman & Associates LLC Purchases 988,269 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 471.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,198,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 988,269 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 9.3% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $60,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 84,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 21,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 123,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 16,551 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.83. 1,766,067 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.40.

