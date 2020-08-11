Klingman & Associates LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,702,000 after buying an additional 2,714,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,625,000 after buying an additional 5,390,754 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $110,936,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,740,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,667,000 after purchasing an additional 651,842 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 252.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,530,000 after purchasing an additional 892,603 shares during the period.

Shares of GLD traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $190.15. 19,005,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,436,667. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.51. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

