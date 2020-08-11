Klingman & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Klingman & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $50.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,620,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,681,117. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.01. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.