Klingman & Associates LLC Sells 17,306 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Klingman & Associates LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,306 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 3.5% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $23,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $194.41. The stock had a trading volume of 943,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,376. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.19.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

