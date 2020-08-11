Klingman & Associates LLC Sells 25 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Klingman & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $815,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,014.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $420.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price target (up previously from $475.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $431.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $395.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.42.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 1,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $799,965.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.47, for a total transaction of $117,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,589 shares of company stock worth $15,626,658. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $461.15. 424,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,484. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $436.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $487.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 20.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.