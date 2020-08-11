Klingman & Associates LLC Sells 303 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Klingman & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,958 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,082,213,000 after buying an additional 1,632,045 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,493,274,000 after buying an additional 25,775,072 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 138,261,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,753,438,000 after buying an additional 8,093,460 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,029,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,301,509,000 after buying an additional 6,937,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 81,382,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,797,928,000 after buying an additional 1,600,192 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.02. The company had a trading volume of 16,374,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,938,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $196.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.09. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

