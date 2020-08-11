Klingman & Associates LLC Takes $238,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 469.8% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $210.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,020. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.97. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $213.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

