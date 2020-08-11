Klingman & Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Klingman & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

VOT traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.01. 98,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,564. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.73. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $106.07 and a 12 month high of $180.82.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

