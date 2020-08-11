Klingman & Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Klingman & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLV. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

SPLV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,853,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947,467. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.13.

