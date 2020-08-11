Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 321,836 Shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 232.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 321,836 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.36% of KAR Auction Services worth $6,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 19.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,137,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,285 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,619,000. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 104.9% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,312,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,749,000 after buying an additional 1,183,736 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 122.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,904,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 80.1% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,545,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,543,000 after acquiring an additional 687,327 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 92.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $28.61.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KAR. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

