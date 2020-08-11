Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 36,025 Shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,025 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.41% of Summit Materials worth $7,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Summit Materials by 4.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,733,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,002,000 after buying an additional 257,878 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,400,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,012,000 after acquiring an additional 70,819 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Summit Materials by 38.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,309,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,647,000 after acquiring an additional 922,911 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials by 57.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,056,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.64. Summit Materials Inc has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average is $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.25. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $575.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 6,593 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $97,246.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SUM. ValuEngine cut Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens cut shares of Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra raised shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

