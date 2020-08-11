Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 156,514 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 351.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,514 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.09% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $8,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 18.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,843,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,170,000 after buying an additional 754,785 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 141,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 30,563 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 835,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,971,000 after acquiring an additional 240,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 68,040 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $3,642,181.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,472,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total value of $174,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,964,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LYV shares. G.Research cut their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

LYV stock opened at $47.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day moving average of $50.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $76.60.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.57). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 61.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.