Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 6,325 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.25% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $8,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $1,234,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth about $822,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,203,000 after buying an additional 117,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMS opened at $55.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $56.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.33.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $508.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.59 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is -11.21%.

WMS has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

In other news, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $105,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,784.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $5,627,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,579,337.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,320 shares of company stock valued at $6,733,190. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

