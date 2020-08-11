Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,750 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.05% of Conagra Brands worth $8,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth $223,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 15,230 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Conagra Brands by 12.7% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 101,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 11,433 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 16.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 27.7% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 174,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,914 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAG stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average of $32.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 37.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Standpoint Research downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

In other news, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,266,656.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,809.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas M. Mcgough sold 80,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,821,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,926,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 364,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,145,465. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

