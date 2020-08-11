Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 338,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,845 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after buying an additional 72,343 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 137,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 14,657 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 907.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,027,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HP. Bank of America raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Helmerich & Payne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.45.

NYSE HP opened at $18.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 108.47 and a beta of 2.04. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $47.45.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $317.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 162.29%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

