Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Home Depot by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after buying an additional 3,515,402 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 27.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $990,364,000 after buying an additional 1,138,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 21.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,387,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $819,146,000 after acquiring an additional 774,600 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD opened at $271.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $292.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $274.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.30.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.