Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,385 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 1,055.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.29.

CBRE Group stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. CBRE Group Inc has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.45. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.68.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 39,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,027,609.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 325,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,861,755.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 19,500 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,043,445.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,776,447.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,109,705. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.