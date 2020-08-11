Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 43.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 197,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,875 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $6,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 191,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 8.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth $363,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 332,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 12,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the second quarter valued at $686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $165,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,251.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $269,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.38. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $440.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 13.75%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KFY. Sidoti raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Korn Ferry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

