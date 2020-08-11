Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Position in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 194.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,090 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.18% of Texas Roadhouse worth $6,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,162,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 834,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,972,000 after buying an additional 156,692 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,228 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.77.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 3,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $169,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $60.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.92. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $72.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.71, a P/E/G ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $476.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.75 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

