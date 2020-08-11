Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Stock Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in FMC were worth $6,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in FMC by 6.7% in the second quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 951,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,742,000 after acquiring an additional 59,988 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in FMC by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,422,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,216,000 after acquiring an additional 57,165 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 3,410.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 39.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth about $65,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $109.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. FMC Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $111.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.55.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on FMC from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised FMC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.76.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

