Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $36,000. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVO opened at $64.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $48.60 and a 1 year high of $68.96.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.87% and a net margin of 31.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.7826 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 45.53%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

