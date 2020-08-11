Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $6.10 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,221,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,374,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,342 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 28.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,272,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,088,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,884,947,000 after purchasing an additional 819,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,116,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,350,945,000 after buying an additional 58,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,816,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,313,305,000 after buying an additional 3,085,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.06.

Honeywell International stock opened at $155.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.33 and a 200-day moving average of $149.71.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

