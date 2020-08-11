Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $6.34 Million Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 35,245 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.09% of BorgWarner worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 129.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 20.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.69.

BorgWarner stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.74. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.33. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 10,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $376,725.35. Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 29,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $916,373.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,085.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,935 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,993. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Recommended Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.