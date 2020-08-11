Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $7.88 Million Stock Position in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its position in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.19% of Healthequity worth $7,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Healthequity during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Healthequity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,901,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 6.8% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthequity by 180.8% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 88,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 57,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Healthequity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $6,259,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,393,701.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $51.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,710.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Healthequity Inc has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.08 and a 200-day moving average of $59.14.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.32 million. Healthequity had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthequity Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on Healthequity in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Healthequity from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthequity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

