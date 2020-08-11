Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $9.98 Million Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.38% of Green Dot worth $9,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDOT. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Green Dot in the first quarter valued at $125,934,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 618.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 939,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,847,000 after purchasing an additional 808,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at $13,578,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Green Dot by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 562,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot during the first quarter worth $9,422,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GDOT shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Green Dot from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Green Dot from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Green Dot from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Green Dot from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

In other news, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 12,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $512,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Kuan Archer sold 11,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $590,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 217,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,863,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 40,250 shares of company stock worth $1,451,655 and sold 42,040 shares worth $1,953,042. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $52.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.51. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $56.92.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $316.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

