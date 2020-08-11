Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Holdings in RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,705 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in RealReal were worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REAL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,391 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in RealReal during the first quarter valued at about $11,874,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 132.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,124,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,895,000 after buying an additional 1,208,825 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 178.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after buying an additional 571,811 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 518,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. RealReal Inc has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $24.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average of $12.58.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.64 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 34.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.41%. RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RealReal Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on RealReal in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on RealReal from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on RealReal from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

In other news, VP Steve Ming Lo sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $216,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,000 shares in the company, valued at $705,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 125,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $1,650,250.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,869,894 shares of company stock worth $24,010,569 over the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

