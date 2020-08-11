Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.22% of FTI Consulting worth $9,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth $83,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1,463.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 507.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $599,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,007,124.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FCN stock opened at $116.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.24. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $144.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $607.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.02 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $152.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.