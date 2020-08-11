Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Stock Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $6,023,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 457,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after acquiring an additional 64,639 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 113,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 11.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 11.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 159,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.95.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.48. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

