Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Makes New $5.04 Million Investment in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 520,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.77% of Guess? at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guess? by 11.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Guess? in the first quarter valued at $120,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guess? alerts:

In other news, CEO Carlos Alberini purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,106.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

GES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Guess? from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Guess? from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Guess? from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Guess? has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Guess? stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $839.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Guess?, Inc. has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $23.58.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.93). Guess? had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $260.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.