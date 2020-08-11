Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases Shares of 532,880 Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 532,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,695,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.46% of Upwork at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 128.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 184.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPWK. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Upwork from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. Upwork Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.15 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $87.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory C. Gretsch acquired 96,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,614.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 353,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,031.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 23,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $284,387.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,120 shares of company stock worth $389,845 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

