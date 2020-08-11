Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,250,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $715,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,730 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,786,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,778,087,000 after buying an additional 2,224,692 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 12.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,157,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $630,146,000 after buying an additional 894,767 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,878,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $533,942,000 after acquiring an additional 723,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,331,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $491,071,000 after acquiring an additional 683,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI opened at $100.08 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.29.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 25.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 37.36%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

