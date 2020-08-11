Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 2,260 Shares of Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.94% of Quanterix worth $7,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Quanterix during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,693,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,337,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,614,000 after buying an additional 211,947 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 202,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 91,884 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 86.4% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 183,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 85,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quanterix during the second quarter worth $2,238,000. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $941.93 million, a P/E ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.81. Quanterix Corp has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $36.43.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $137,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 3,200 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $105,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,134 shares of company stock worth $1,695,260 in the last ninety days. 25.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QTRX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Quanterix in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Quanterix from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Quanterix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.