Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 24,705 Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its position in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,705 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.18% of QTS Realty Trust worth $6,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 108.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, Director Scott D. Miller sold 35,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $2,535,324.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,623.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 15,417 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,090,444.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,886 shares of company stock worth $4,929,369. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QTS opened at $71.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.25 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $72.60.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.48%.

A number of analysts recently commented on QTS shares. Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

