Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 250 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 58.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Unilever by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $32,863,000. Finally, Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.7% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on UN. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Unilever stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $99.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.13. Unilever NV has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $63.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.4694 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 64.34%.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

