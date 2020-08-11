Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 60,335 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60,335 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.06% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $9,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 15.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after buying an additional 14,309 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $956,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 36.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 635,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after purchasing an additional 171,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 13.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,039,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,384,000 after purchasing an additional 120,077 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LH opened at $193.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $206.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.37 and a 200 day moving average of $168.01.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $73,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $139,807.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,915 shares in the company, valued at $788,021.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,607 shares of company stock worth $438,814 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $241.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $186.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

