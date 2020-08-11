Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 74,005 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,005 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.09% of Quidel worth $8,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Quidel during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 144.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $1,368,609.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,156.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $160.33 per share, for a total transaction of $801,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,478,801.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 166,402 shares of company stock worth $32,867,060 over the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QDEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $272.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.61 and a beta of 1.25. Quidel Co. has a 12-month low of $54.13 and a 12-month high of $306.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $174.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.12 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

