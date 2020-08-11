KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.20

Shares of KP Tissue Inc (TSE:KPT) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.20 and last traded at C$11.94, with a volume of 7562 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.05.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KPT. CIBC boosted their target price on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on KP Tissue from C$12.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on KP Tissue from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

The stock has a market cap of $113.23 million and a PE ratio of -40.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.56.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$375.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$345.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that KP Tissue Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is -240.00%.

About KP Tissue (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

