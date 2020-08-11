Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Kroger by 565.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. CSFB lifted their target price on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Kroger Co has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $36.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

In related news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $458,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,537.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $2,729,630.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,097,481 shares in the company, valued at $99,026,467.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,059 shares of company stock worth $7,485,124 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

