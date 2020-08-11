Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Buckingham Asset Management LLC

Buckingham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Kroger by 565.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Kroger by 685.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $2,729,630.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,097,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,026,467.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $458,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,677 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,537.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,059 shares of company stock worth $7,485,124. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $35.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Kroger Co has a 12-month low of $21.82 and a 12-month high of $36.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average of $31.65.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

KR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kroger in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

