L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,510 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 17.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,224,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,600 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 3.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,098,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,625,000 after buying an additional 224,562 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,040,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,824,000 after buying an additional 80,741 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 14.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,471,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,262,000 after buying an additional 430,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 186.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,102,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,764,000 after buying an additional 2,018,719 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $3.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $179.18. 1,461,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,422. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.43. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on L3Harris from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.84.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

